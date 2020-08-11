REYKJAVIK: Two beluga whales from a Shanghai aquarium have returned to the sea in an Icelandic sanctuary, conservationists said on Monday, expressing hopes of creating a model for rehoming some 300 belugas currently in captivity. Little White and Little Grey, two 13-year-old females, left behind their previous lives entertaining visitors at the Changfeng Ocean World in June 2019 when they were flown to Iceland’s Klettsvik Bay in the Westman Islands, in specially tailored containers.