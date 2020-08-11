Czech police charge man

PRAGUE: Czech police on Monday charged a man with murder after an apartment block fire killed 11 people, including three children, a state prosecutor told AFP.

The suspect was detained shortly after the blaze in the northeastern Czech city of Bohumin, 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague. Regional prosecutor Michal Krol said the man faced a possible life sentence. The prosecutor will now decide whether to take him into custody. Six people died in the 11’th-storey tower while another five jumped to their deaths trying to escape the flames.