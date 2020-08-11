close
Tue Aug 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
August 11, 2020

Czech police charge man

World

AFP
August 11, 2020

PRAGUE: Czech police on Monday charged a man with murder after an apartment block fire killed 11 people, including three children, a state prosecutor told AFP.

The suspect was detained shortly after the blaze in the northeastern Czech city of Bohumin, 300 kilometres (190 miles) east of Prague. Regional prosecutor Michal Krol said the man faced a possible life sentence. The prosecutor will now decide whether to take him into custody. Six people died in the 11’th-storey tower while another five jumped to their deaths trying to escape the flames.

Latest News

More From World