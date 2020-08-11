Work launched for upgrading govt-run school

PESHAWAR: The work on renovation and construction of more facilities at a government school was inaugurated on here Monday to encourage more Afghan refugees and Pakistani students to get enrolled in school.

A ceremony was held where Special Assistant to Prime Minister Mohammad Shehzad Arbab was the chief guest. Representative of United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pakistan, Noriko Yoshida, Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Muhammad Abbas Khan, Chief Coordinator RAHA, KP Muhammad Fakhre Alam Khan were also present. The school – Government Primary School No 1 Tehkal Bala - will be upgraded through the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees in KP and UNHCR under the joint Government and the UN’s Refugee Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) Initiative.

The total cost of the project is PKR 27.72 million whereas the total fund provided to Education Sector so far under RAHA Programme is PKR 1.1 billion. Under the RAHA initiative, a total of 335 projects have been implemented at various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in multiple sectors including health, education, water and sanitation, infrastructure and livelihood.

Speaking at the ground ceremony, Mohammad Shehzad Arbab commended the work of RAHA team in providing assistance to the local community as well as Afghan refugees.

He said with the implementation of these education projects, Afghan refugee children and Pakistani children will have greater access to education at primary levels and will help create a more conducive and safe learning environment for children. Noriko Yoshida hoped that the construction of additional classrooms, toilets and overall rehabilitation of the school will help improve the enrolment of students. She said that through RAHA, UNHCR will continue to give resources to improve the existing educational facilities, which will benefit both Afghan refugees and Pakistani communities. Yoshida praised and acknowledged the generosity of the people and Government of Pakistan for hosting refugee for over 40 years. “The provincial authorities deserve appreciation for providing refugee children with access to education through inclusion in government schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” she said and added that such steps are in line with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to the sustainable development goals, including on education for all.

Muhammad Abbas Khan, UNHCR representatives, Chief Coordinator RAHA KP and other officials of UNHCR and CAR KP were also present on the occasion. Muhammad Fakhre Alam Khan briefed about RAHA programme’s interventions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He also highlighted the need for continued future partnerships to help overcome basic health, education and livelihood concerns faced by Afghan refugees in the province.