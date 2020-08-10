Three more die from COVID-19 in Punjab, toll 2,169

LAHORE: The death of three more COVID-19 patients raised death toll to 2,169 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of novel coronavirus reached 94,360 with the addition of 137 new infections in the province, according to a report issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Sunday.

Out of a total of 94,360 infections in the province, 91,580 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission while the remaining 2,780 COVID19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners. The spokesperson for the Corona Monitoring Room at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said 7,114 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 775,969 in the province.

After 2,169 fatalities and recovery of a total of 86,266 patients, as many as 5,925 active cases are still present, who are either isolated at homes or are under treatment at different quarantine centres and health facilities.