August 14 security threat: MQM-P decries arrest of over 100 workers

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday alleged that more than 100 party workers had been detained by the police by making raids on their homes in the name of ‘updating the lists’ in the city’s various parts on the pretext of security threats on the independence day.

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the MQM-P Convener, along with other party leaders, including Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, spoke to a press conference at the party’s temporary headquarters at Bahadurabad, where he said that the Sindh Police had been harassing the party workers, including women members, in the name of ‘updating’ the list of political activists.

Siddiqui said that the party leadership had contacted Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to inform them about the situation.

“Despite all reservations, our elected representatives have been to police stations and collecting information about the detention of the party workers,” Siddiqui said.” We are told that after August 14 they would be released after booking them in cases.” He also said that some of the workers had also been released.

“At a time when the workers and leaders of the MQM-P have been busy in preparation of marking the Independence Day, after observing August 5 to show solidarity with Kashmiris and helping the Karachi residents in recent torrential rains, the fresh wave of harassment and arrests of party workers in various parts of the city is tantamount to spoiling all the efforts,” the MQM-P leader said.

“The MQM-P is struggling peacefully for a democratic and stable Pakistan and the raid and arrests are illegal and unconstitutional,” he said. He demanded immediate release of the activists.

“This continued harassment of our activists and supporters should stop as we are working within Pakistan’s constitutional and democratic sphere,” he added. Calling for the party’s sincerity with the state to be recognized, Siddiqui said that MQM-P is a highly patriotic party and it fully condemns the recent letter released from London.