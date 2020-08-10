PML-N criticises PTI

LAHORE:PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari has said that the PTI government is celebrating five months of performance of Tiger Force despite the fact not a single 'Sheru' (volunteer) was seen during this period.

She said the government should be ashamed of celebrating Tiger Force Day. In her statement issued on Sunday, she said the ‘Sherues’ (volunteers) of Imran Khan were witnessed taking bribes from vegetable sellers and medical stores in the garb of lockdown as three incidents were reported only in Lahore. She said Billion Trees project of KPK has badly flopped. She added national and international media has exposed corruption in Billion Trees project. She also alleged that Pervez Khattak has disappeared from the picture after committing huge corruption. Reacting to the statement of CM Buzdar, she said the trees planted during Sarsabz Punjab Campaign last year have now withered due to negligence.