Newlywed youth killed over marriage issue

LAHORE:A newlywed youth was shot dead over a marriage issue near Beijing Underpass in the Mustafabad police area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Saqlain. His sister, Aleesha and a brother, Hassan, also sustained injuries in the incident. They were passing through Canal Road after attending maklawa ceremony at the residence of Salain’s in-laws when armed bike riders fired shots at them near Beijing Underpass and rode away.

Saqlain expired instantly. His brother and sister sustained injuries and were admitted to a local hospital where their condition was stated to be stable. The body was removed to morgue.

Later, police arrested the alleged murderers identified as Shah Mir and Usman. Saqlain was married to Ramsha of Ghaziabad area on August 5. Police said accused Shah Mir had nursed grudge against Ramsah over failure in love marriage with her. Police registered a case on the complaint of the victim's father Daleel Hussain.