CM Usman Buzdar inaugurates province-wide tree plantation campaign

LAHORE:CHIEF Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a tree plantation campaign across the province by planting a fig sapling at Shadman Market Park, Lahore, on the occasion of Tiger Force Day.

During the plantation campaign, a target to plant 1.2 million saplings in a single day was also achieved. Provincial ministers Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Muhammad Sibtain Khan, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and the youths of Tiger Force were present in the ceremony.

Usman Buzdar congratulated the youth members of Tiger Force and Usman Dar on the Tiger Force Day and inauguration of tree plantation campaign. The CM was also donned with a Tiger Force cap. Usman Buzdar met with the members of the Tiger Force and appreciated their zeal and resolve.

The CM was also given briefing about planting saplings under tree plantation campaign especially in Lahore for the promotion of urban forest. He directed that miyawaki technology should be fully utilised in order to promote urban forest.

notice: Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken a stern notice of the sorrowful song picturing incident in Masjid Wazir Khan.

He sought a report from the Auqaf minister and secretary in this regard. Usman Buzdar directed that a comprehensive investigation should be undertaken into the incident and those responsible should be found. He directed that whosoever is found responsible for this tragic incident should be proceeded according to the law.

He stated that such an incident cannot be tolerated in any circumstances. The CM maintained that a mosque is the holiest place and no one can be allowed to trample over its sanctity. tribute to Ruth Pfau: Sardar Usman Buzdar commended that Dr Ruth Pfau elevated the stature of humanity by rendering them selfless service irrespective of their complexion or creed.

Speaking in connection with the third anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau, the CM paid rich tributes to her excellent services rendered to eradicate leprosy and TB. He complimented that Dr Ruth Pfau without any doubt is a role model for those linked with the medical profession.

Usman Buzdar said Dr Ruth Pfau had devoted her life to serve the distressed humanity. He said that she had set an excellent example by looking after and nursing the ailing patients day and night. He said the credit to eradicate leprosy from Pakistan goes to the untiring efforts of Dr Ruth Pfau. The CM said services of Dr Ruth Pfau will be remembered forever.