Elderly man gunned down during mugging bid

An elderly man was killed for offering resistance during a mugging bid in District Central of Karachi on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place near Tahir Villa Chowrangi within the jurisdiction of the Gulberg police station where one of three robbers on a motorcycle shot and killed an elderly man after he offered resistance to them during a robbery bid.

The victim was identified as 63-year-old Shariq Javed who succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy. Police said the incident occurred when the victim was returning home after offering Fajr prayers. The armed men later managed to escape after committing the crime. Police also reached the crime scene and collected the evidence. They said they had found an empty shell of a 30bore pistol from the crime scene and sent it to the forensic division of the Sindh police for ballistics cross-matching.

Police said Javed was a resident of Federal B Area Block 11 and was a distributor at a private company. Police said they were also trying to obtain CCTV footage from the surroundings of the crime scene to get help in tracing and arresting the suspects.