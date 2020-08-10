This refers to the editorial, 'A ban on bans' (July 25), which rightly raises some questions of fundamental importance. The only answer to all those questions in my mind is; yes! Fascist states do want to suppress free thought.

This apprehension was further strengthened by the recently passed ‘Tahaffuz buniyad-e-Islam Bill. The pace of our journey towards the dark ages has multiplied during the last few years. The level of hopelessness about the future has reached a point where the disease seems to be incurable. I am sure that those who have banned textbooks will not even be able to define the terms ‘security’, ‘integrity’ and ‘ideology’ of Pakistan. At times, I have a feeling that citizenship equals slavery. Nevertheless, the rulers, parliament and judiciary boast of constitutional fundamental rights and say, “You are free to think what we tell you”.

Sikander Aqeel Ansari

Islamabad