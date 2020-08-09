LDA officers transferred

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar Saturday ordered postings and transfers of three officers. On joining LDA, Muhammad Aamir Nazir (PMS/BS-18) has been posted as director land acquisition. Shabbir Ahmad, assistant director (General Cadre) working in Directorate of Land Development-II, has been transferred and posted as estate officer in Directorate of Estate Management-II. Muhammad Jahangir Iqbal, assistant director (General Cadre) working in Directorate of Estate Management (Avenue-I), has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Wasa managing director for further adjustment as assistant director.