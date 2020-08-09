LDA officers transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar Saturday ordered postings and transfers of three officers. On joining LDA, Muhammad Aamir Nazir (PMS/BS-18) has been posted as director land acquisition. Shabbir Ahmad, assistant director (General Cadre) working in Directorate of Land Development-II, has been transferred and posted as estate officer in Directorate of Estate Management-II. Muhammad Jahangir Iqbal, assistant director (General Cadre) working in Directorate of Estate Management (Avenue-I), has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of Wasa managing director for further adjustment as assistant director.