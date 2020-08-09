UET teachers demand syndicate elections

LAHORE: University of Engineering & Technology Teaching Staff Association (UET-TSA) has demanded the university’s vice chancellor conduct elections of the varsity’s syndicate at the earliest. In a letter to Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mansoor Sarwar who is also Chairman of the syndicate, TSA president Dr Fahim Awan Gohar said it was high time that the elections of the syndicate should be conducted without any further delay to give the teachers their due right of representation in decision making through the statutory body like syndicate. The TSA president referred to various international developments regarding the elections and demanded the VC ensure the elections of UET syndicate at the earliest either online or on-campus. Dr Fahimsaid it was against democratic principles to keep the syndicate functioning without representation of teachers.