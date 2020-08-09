close
Sun Aug 09, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

Police recover kidnap victim

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2020

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Police recovered a kidnapping victim following shoot-out with Taighani and Ogahi gangs of robbers.

SSP Sukkur Irfan Samoo told the media that the Sukkur Police received a timely tip off about shifting of the kidnapped victim Nasrullah Shaikh by the kidnappers to a hideout. As the police besieged the riverine area of Sandhuja, the Taighani and Ogahi gangs opened fired at the police, which was retaliated.

Following the exchange of firing, the kidnappers managed to escape leaving behind the kidnapping victim Nasrullah Shaikh, who was abducted seven days ago, the SSP concluded.

