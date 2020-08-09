Work on Khuzdar-Basima Highway in full swing: Asim Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Lt Gen (R) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Saturday that work on the 110 kilometres two-lane Khuzdar-Basima N-30 Highway construction was in full swing.

In a tweet, Asim Bajwa said work on the Rs19 billion worth project was commenced in October 19. So far, he said, 20 percent physical work has completed.

This road would link Khuzdar with N-85 to also serve Gwadar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route. The project is expected to be completed by end 2021.

Earlier, in another tweet, Asim Bajwa, who is also Chairman of CPEC Authority, said 85 percent work on 660KV Matiari-Lahore HVDC Transmission line project had been completed.

“The transmission line will evacuate power North-South and resolve one major issue,” he said in his tweet.

He said transmission line would have a capacity of evacuating 4,000MW electricity

The cost of the project is $1.658 billion. The project has also created over 2,212 direct jobs for locals, he said.