Germany allows non-married couples to reunite

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Germany announced Friday it will allow unmarried partners separated by coronavirus travel restrictions to once again see each other — on the condition that couples can prove their relationship, foreign media reported.
Following pressure from the European Commission, visitors from a list of non-EU "third countries" will be able to travel to Germany from Monday if they have a partner there.
Unmarried partners from a separate list of "high-risk" regions and countries will also be allowed in, but will have to undergo mandatory testing and must quarantine until they have a negative test. Countries on the high-risk list include the US, Turkey and Iran.