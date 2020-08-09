Germany allows non-married couples to reunite

BERLIN: Germany announced Friday it will allow unmarried partners separated by coronavirus travel restrictions to once again see each other — on the condition that couples can prove their relationship, foreign media reported.

Following pressure from the European Commission, visitors from a list of non-EU "third countries" will be able to travel to Germany from Monday if they have a partner there.

Unmarried partners from a separate list of "high-risk" regions and countries will also be allowed in, but will have to undergo mandatory testing and must quarantine until they have a negative test. Countries on the high-risk list include the US, Turkey and Iran.