Five killed in Swabi firing

SWABI: Five persons, including a passer-by, were killed in a firing incident at Mohallah Sultan Ahmadkhel on Saturday, police sources said.

The sources said that Saddam Khan, Arsalan Khan, Salman Shah and Muntazim Shah were going on motorcycles to Maneri Bala village from Maneri Payyan when their rivals opened fire on them. The motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.

Officials said Salman Shah was a proclaimed offender and was wanted by the Charsadda police. Farooq Khan, the station house officer of City Police Station, said that the four were killed on the spot.

He said that they had received bullets on their faces and chests. A passerby identified as Fahad Khan, 18, also sustained injuries in the crossfire. He was taken to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries.