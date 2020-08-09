Two children, man injured by stray dog in Korangi

A boy and a girl were among three people injured on Saturday after a stray dog attacked them in Korangi’s Gulzar Colony. The boy suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Two-year-old Kaleemullah was playing outside his house when the dog started barking at him. As the boy cried and ran for safety, the animal leapt at him and severely injured him before a passer-by hurled a stone at the canine and rescued the child. The dog also bit the man.

Moreover, as the canine made its escape, it injured a little girl. Following the incident, the locals took the boy to a nearby hospital. Police said the minor’s eye was severely damaged in the attack but the doctors had saved it by performing an operation.

The child’s father, namely Omar Jan, who is a labourer by profession, demanded that the government launch a campaign against stray dogs to save people’s lives.