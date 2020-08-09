Man kills sister ‘in name of honour’

Police on Saturday arrested a man and booked him for murdering his sister apparently in the name of honour in the upscale Clifton neighbourhood.

According to police, the murder took place in Clifton Block 2 where the suspect, Hasnain Qamar, shot and killed his 19-year-old sister Noorul Huda.

Responding to the information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and rushed the victim to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police said they arrested the woman’s brother and found the pistol used in the incident on him. According to SHO Pir Shabbir, the suspect is a government employee and unmarried.

The suspect was trying to dodge the police by giving different statements, the SHO said, adding that initially, the suspect told police that his sister had a friendship with a neighbour and he often asked her to end that friendship but as she did not listen to him, he shot and killed her when he saw her with the neighbour. The officer said a case had been registered and further investigations were under way.

Separately, a 30-year-old man, Habibullah, son of Dost Muhammad, was wounded in a firing incident near al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hosptial. Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.