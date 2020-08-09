Kite string takes child’s life

LAHORE : KITE string has taken the life of another minor in the provincial capital.

A four-year-old boy was killed in the recent incident reported in the Shafiqabad area. The father of the victim child informed police that he along with his son was on his way at night to bring milk on a bike when his son sustained cut on his throat because of a string hanging from an electricity pole.

Resultantly, the victim fell off the bike. He was removed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police have registered an FIR.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has also taken notice of the incident

Body found: The body of a 40-year-old man, unidentified so far, was found at Badami Bagh on Friday night. Police said the man looked like a drug addict and he might have died of an overdose of drugs.

Extortionist: Shera Kot police arrested an accused of extortion on Saturday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Zubair alias Zubairi. Police said he was arrested in a raid by a special police team. He is wanted by Sherakot police in several FIRs. His accomplice, Haroon alias Billa, was also been arrested. Police have recovered illegal weapons.