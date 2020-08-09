Relegated Deportivo win controversial match

MADRID: Former Spanish champions Deportivo La Coruna on Friday won the second division match that was postponed due to coronavirus cases and sparked a huge row over promotion and relegation.

Deportivo beat Fuenlabrada 2-1 in their last match of the season, a win that did nothing to stop them dropping down to Spain’s third tier, with their relegation already decided by wins for their rivals in the final round of matches.

The match was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed shortly before kick-off after members of Fuenlabrada’s travelling party tested positive for COVID-19.

Defeat for Fuenlabrada means that the Madrid club miss out on the play-offs for top-tier La Liga.

The decision to postpone the match sparked furious debate in Spain, with the government critical towards the behaviour of both Fuenlabrada and the football league.

Deportivo’s president Fernando Vidal tried in vain to get the entire final round of matches to be replayed.