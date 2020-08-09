Sindh water

There is no doubt that water is the most fundamental need of all living things. Without water, no one can live. But the people of Sindh are facing a major issue of polluted water. Polluted water creates a large number of diseases, such as cancer, hepatitis, blood pressure etc. These diseases are widespread in Sindh.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned the Sindh authorities and asked them to give a time frame to resolve said issue. Unfortunately, it has still not been resolved. The Sindh government must take immediate action to help its people as soon as possible.

Zamir Ahmed Memon

Shikarpur