Farooq asks for unity to prevent expansionist designs of India

MUZAFFARBAD: Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has underlined the need for forging complete unity and understanding to prevent the expansionist designs of the Indian.

While addressing the AJK legislative Assembly here on Friday, the prime minister said that Kashmiri have been subjected brutal fascist military siege since illegal and immoral action of August 5, 2019 of Indian government, followed by efforts to forcefully change the demography of occupied Kashmir to fulfill its nefarious goals.

He said India is bent upon to rapidly change the majority of Muslims into minority in occupied Kashmir in pretext of illegal actions. He called for taking serious steps by the Pakistani leadership for the liberation of occupied Kashmir.

He made it clear that our commitment is only with the people of Pakistan and similarly the people of Pakistan are interlinked with the Kashmiri people. There should be no any ambiguity in this relation, he added.