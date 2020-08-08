The government has unveiled a new map, though belatedly, as it should have been displayed soon after India changed the status of Occupied Kashmir and annexed it last August. Perhaps the government was afraid of a reaction from the global community, especially the US. The government has now amended the map by showing Jammu & Kashmir as an illegally occupied territory instead of a disputed territory. However, the Line of Control (LOC) remains intact and is shown in the new map. Therefore, there is little change from the previous map and the modification is merely cosmetic.

Further, as echoed by the Azad Kashmir prime minister, the government should have shown Hyderabad Deccan and Junagadh as illegally occupied territories. Both these states, which were inclined towards Pakistan, were invaded and forcibly occupied by the Indian forces soon after Partition.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi