PTI govt blamed for people’s miseries

A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday held Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government responsible for the miseries of the people of Balakot.

“I have raised the issues of New Balakot City and prolonged delay in payments of land acquired for the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road in the Senate many times but unfortunately committees were constituted and dissolved without any outcome,” Senator Gen (retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi told reporters in Balakot.

Senator Gen (retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi said that the Rs13 billion New Balakot City housing projects, which was launched for the settlement of survivor families of the 2005 earthquake in 2007, was still in the doldrums.

Senator Gen (retd) Salahuddin Tirmizi said that the people of Kaghan valley, whose land was acquired for the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, were still waiting for payments.