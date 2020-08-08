Gold rates up Rs2,500/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs2,500/tola on Friday to yet another record high of Rs132,000/tola.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs2,144 to Rs113,169.
In the international market, gold rates increased $4 to $2,054/ounce.
Silver prices also increased Rs60 to Rs1,710/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver moved up Rs51.44 to Rs1,466.04.
Local jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.