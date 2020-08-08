Some Covid changes?

Many people believe Covid-19 can be used as an intervention to reset the economy and our lifestyles. I was hoping for Pakistan to use it as an opportunity to change our habits and societal norms. This was an ideal time to make businesses and markets operate between 8am and 7pm. Slowly lifting the lockdown with such restrictions would have been enough to reset our lazy consumer behaviour. Staying out in the markets and roaming around till midnight for no reason needed some kind of intervention and this was a great opportunity.

All occidental nations already observe this routine which saves electricity and also allows families to have dinner together. I support opening marriage halls but we have missed an opportunity here as well. Limit of 100-150 guests at most could have saved so much fuel cost, travel time and fatigue. Will we ever change? Is there any hope?

Ali Faraz

Jaranwala