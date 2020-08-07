31 test positive forCOVID-19

Muhammad Qasim

Rawalpindi

The coronavirus illness outbreak continues to hit population in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi though the number of patients being tested positive has reduced to a significant level. In last 24 hours, another 12 patients have been confirmed positive for disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district while 19 tested positive from Islamabad Capital Territory taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported in the region to 21,056. It is important that over 10 patients in a day were reported from the district after five days. From August 1 to August 5, a total of 14 patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district from where as many as 5,915 patients have so far been reported. In Rawalpindi, the disease has claimed lives of 276 confirmed patients while 5,551 patients have already recovered from the illness. At present, a total of 35 confirmed patients of the illness have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while 53 patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday. He added another 6,730 persons have been under quarantine at homes in the district. In last 24 hours, as many as 19 more patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 15141 of which 12,833 have recovered while 167 died of the illness. The number of active cases of the illness in ICT was 2,141 on Thursday.