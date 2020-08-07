Gunmen in Afghanistan torch two fuel tankers, hijack seven

BAGHLAN: Anti-government gunmen on Thursday morning hijacked seven fuel tankers on the Baghlan-Samangan highway near Pul-e-Khumri, capital of Baghlan province, torching two others, security sources said.

The incident happened in the Bagh-e-Shamal area in Pul-e-Khumri. After torching two tankers, they took seven others to Dahna-ye-Ghori district, the sources said. The local officials have not yet commented on the attack. No group has claimed responsibility. In recent days, the Taliban has increased its attacks in Baghlan, particularly against security checkpoints.

On Wednesday, at least 12 people close to Mahbubullah Ghafari, a former member of the provincial council of Baghlan, were killed in a roadside mine blast in the province on Wednesday morning, Ghafari confirmed.

The incident happened in the Chashmaye Shir area, on the Baghlan -Samangan highway, while Ghafari and his convoy were on the way to Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of northern Balkh province. Ghafari said “a vehicle was hit by a roadside mine.” Ghafari’s bodyguard and relatives were among the dead, according to officials.