3 robbers held

LAHORE:Three suspected robbers have been arrested by a team of Dolphin Squad near Saggian Bridge on Thursday.

The Dolphin Squad team spotted the three suspects standing in a suspicious condition. On seeing the team, they started fleeing from the scene. The team followed and intercepted them after some distance. Officials seized two handguns, bullets and magazines from their custody. During initial investigations, it surfaced that they were involved in shop robberies, snatching incidents, street robberies.

challans: As many as 0.4 million citizens deposited challan payments through electronic payment system during the last two months.

The chief traffic officer (CTO) Lahore said citizens could deposit challan payment through mobile apps, ATMs, online account, a courier service and through any bank. He said around 91 per cent citizens paid fines through electronic payment system.