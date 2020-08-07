Accreditation cases of two private institutes deferred

LAHORE:Punjab Higher Education Commission’s (PHEC) accreditation committee deferred accreditation cases of two private higher education institutions after the committee’s secretary held the accreditation wing of the PHEC responsible for misleading the committee while processing the cases. In a letter, a copy available with The News, to the Chairman and Members of the accreditation committee and the chairperson of the PHEC, committee’s secretary Usman Khalid Khan noted that despite the glaring deficiency of basic nature related to land issue, the sub-committee and the Accreditation Wing of the PHEC recommended the case of ORBIT Institute Lahore for the grant of charter. About the other proposed university, Salar International University, Sheikhupura, Usman Khalid Khan, who is also Additional Secretary (Universities) of the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab wrote that the said institute was deficient of teaching faculty in the disciplines of Dental, Allied Health Sciences and Law. Sources said minutes of the meeting were also approved by the Chairman Accreditation Committee Dr Khalid Aftab without sharing the same with Secretary Accreditation Committee for finalisation. A senior HED official, seeking anonymity, said following serious concerns raised by the Secretary Accreditation Committee the PHEC Accreditation Committee deferred the cases of the two private institutes.