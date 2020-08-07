Two die in separate incidents

Two men lost their lives in different parts of the city on Thursday. A man, who is yet to identified, died after falling from a rooftop of a residential building in Safora Goth. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the Sacchal police said. A man died of electrocution at his house in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. He was taken to the JPMC where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said 28-year-old Salahuddin was doing some electrical work when he suffered an electric shock.