Two die in separate incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two men lost their lives in different parts of the city on Thursday. A man, who is yet to identified, died after falling from a rooftop of a residential building in Safora Goth. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), the Sacchal police said. A man died of electrocution at his house in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. He was taken to the JPMC where doctors pronounced him dead. Police said 28-year-old Salahuddin was doing some electrical work when he suffered an electric shock.