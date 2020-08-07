US, Israel are N-threat to region: Iran

Tehran: Iran’s foreign minister said Thursday that the S and its ally Israel constitute a nuclear threat to the Middle East, on the 75th anniversary of the atomic attack on Hiroshima.

"Today, US & Israeli nukes threaten our region," Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Twitter. The first atomic bomb deployed in warfare was dropped on the western city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 by the US B-29 bomber Enola Gay, killing about 140,000 people.