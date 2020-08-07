close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
Black lives matter

Newspost

 
August 7, 2020

The recent incidents of deaths of African-American persons at the hands of police officials in the US have given rise to protests all over the world against racial discrimination. Scores of Muslim organisations have also won the hearts of people by distributing food among the poor segments of society in Europe, Canada, and the US.

The minorities living in Pakistan feel pride in being Pakistanis and there is a need to augment harmonious relations between people belonging to different religions.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

