tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The country's youth have been facing unemployment for a long time – contrary to pre-poll commitments by the current government.
There is downsizing in the private sector and multinational companies, what to talk of new jobs. The government in power must take concrete steps to address this issue as top priority and avoid desperation among the people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad