close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2020

Man shot dead in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2020

NOWSHERA: Four gunmen shot dead a man in Hajiabad locality in Shaidu Town in the district on Thursday. Qaiser Khan, a resident of Hajiabad, told the Akora Khattak police that he along with his father Ajab Khan was coming home when four accused Bilal, Masood, Shah Saud and Hamid attacked them with automatic weapons. He said his father Ajab Khan was killed on the spot while he remained unharmed miraculously. The complainant added that the accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The motive behind the killing was stated to be an old enmity between the two families.

Latest News

More From Peshawar