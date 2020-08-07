Murder protested in Karak

KARAK: Murder of a young man sparked protest as the protestors blocked the Indus Highway for hours by placing the body on the road here on Thursday. The speakers criticised the authorities for alleged failure in improving the law and order situation in the district. Police sources said a young man identified as Kashifullah son of Gul Riaz, a police employee, resident of Kashmiri Banda, went missing the other night and his body was found near Karak-Takht-i-Nusrati road on Thursday. The relatives of the slain person and local people took the body and blocked the Indus Highway near Ahmadabad Chowk. There were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road and the passengers faced severe hardships in scorching heat during the protest. Later, the police officials negotiated with the protesters and said the accused in the case had been arrested. The protestors reopened the road for traffic.