KashmiriLivesMatter digital campaign displayed on UK Parliament

LONDON: Kashmiri rights groups in the UK organised a digital campaign with the hashtag #KashmiriLivesMatter and #KashmirSeigeDay. The slogan was displayed on the British Parliament, Marble Arch, 1 Marylebone and various other Central London locations.

Pakistan is marking the date of August 5 as Youm-e-Istehsal for the innocent Kashmiris who live under an extremely hostile environment under the rule of Indian forces. 19 Special rapporteurs and UN experts slammed the fascist Indian government for revoking the rights of Kashmiris, calling it a 'free fall' of human rights.

In a joint statement, they said, "If India does not take any genuine and immediate steps to resolve the situation, meet their obligations to investigate historic and recent cases of human rights violations and prevent future violations, the international community should step up."

Criticising the Indian government's unilateral siege of Kashmir, British Kashmiri novelist and academic Nitasha Kaul said, "Parallels with Nazi Germany and the holocaust are very apt because the RSS in India is a nationwide paramilitary that is the ideological parent of the current ruling party. The RSS has vowed to turn India into a Hindu nation." Member, House of Lords, Lord Nazir Ahmed and Chairman, Kashmir Council Europe, Ali Raza Syed also appealed to the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities and inhumane acts in Indian occupied Kashmir.