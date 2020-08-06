close
Thu Aug 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2020

Minister condemns lockdown in held Kashmir

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2020

LAHORE: Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned lockdown in Held Kashmir, which the Indian government has imposed on August 5, 2019. He added the people of Kashmir were promised the right to self-determination by India under the United Nations Security Council resolutions, but they were deprived of their right to self-determination. The minister said the entire Pakistani nation expresses solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers.

Latest News

More From Pakistan