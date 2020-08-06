Minister condemns lockdown in held Kashmir

LAHORE: Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned lockdown in Held Kashmir, which the Indian government has imposed on August 5, 2019. He added the people of Kashmir were promised the right to self-determination by India under the United Nations Security Council resolutions, but they were deprived of their right to self-determination. The minister said the entire Pakistani nation expresses solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers.