Mass wedding of 50 couples held in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: A social welfare organisation held a mass wedding of 50 poor couples at Maroof Khan village here on Wednesday. The volunteers of the Shinwari Welfare Organisation, local tribesmen, parents and relatives of the couples participated in the ceremony.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran Khan and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafiq Sher Afridi and others were also present. Speaking on the occasion, Shafiq Sher said he felt proud that the organisation arranged weddings of 50 poor couples without the support of the government.