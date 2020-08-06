Governor Sarwar, CM Usman Buzdar pledge support to Kashmiris

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday led Youm-e-Istehsal-Kashmir rally from Governor House to Faisal Chowk to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir were played and sirens blared to condemn Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The participants expressed their unanimity by forming a human chain at Faisal Chowk and chanted ‘Kashmir will become Pakistan’.

Addressing on the occasion, Governor Sarwar said that Modi blatantly violated the UN resolutions on August 5, 2019, and violated all human rights by illegally revoking the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The government would continue to expose Indian obstinacy and its illegal steps at every forum as Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir, he added. The governor termed Modi as fascist and the disciple of Hitler and said that Modi first orchestrated Muslims’ genocide in Gujarat and then in Occupied Kashmir.

Modi has made the lives of the Kashmiris most miserable in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the governor said and added that the minority communities were living in continued fear and misery in India while the minorities enjoy full freedom in Pakistan.

Addressing the participants, the CM paid rich tributes to the continuous struggle of Kashmiris against Indian subjugation and said that Kashmiris live in the hearts of the Pakistanis. "We cannot forget them and will continue to side with them, adding that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly termed Kashmir jugular vein of Pakistan and we cannot back off from the core issue of Kashmir", he stressed.

The CM also announced naming one road in every division after Srinagar Road. Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Akhtar Malik, Noman Langrial, members of Punjab Assembly Nazir Chohan, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Mahindar Pal Singh, President PTI Central Punjab Ejaz Chaudhry and others attended the rally.-APP

Zartaj Gul: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest besides strongly condemning Indian brutalities against hapless Kashmiris and continued military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

They appreciated inclusion of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the political map of Pakistan. The chief minister termed it the desire of every Pakistan and Kashmiri. Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition in 1947. Prime Minister Imran Khan being a fearless ambassador of Kashmiris had been fighting the case of Kashmir at every forum. He said Kashmir had strong association with Pakistan as Pakistan was also staunchly standing with the Kashmiris in the hour of trial.

The CM said the DG Khan institute of cardiology would benefit the people of all the four provinces. The government had focused on overcoming the deprivations of backward areas and it was working day and night to facilitate the masses. The south Punjab secretariat had been set up and public problems would be solved on their doorsteps, he said.

Zartaj Gul said freedom of Kashmir was not far away as Indian was facing humiliation at every level. She appreciated the work done by CM Punjab for the development of DG Khan, adding that record development had been made in south Punjab during the last two years. She also apprised the CM about the development projects of DG Khan city.