Transfers and postings notified

PESHAWAR: The authority on Wednesday authorised Noor Alam Khan (PMS BS-18), additional deputy commissioner (general) DI Khan, to hold additional charge of the post of additional deputy commissioner (relief & human rights).

Shahab Hamid Yousafzai (PCS EG BS-19), Secretary-III, Board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was transferred and posted as project director, Computerization of Land Record (Phase-II), Board of Revenue, in his own pay & scale against the vacant post.

It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, in pursuance of Section-56 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act-2007 and on the election by the Commission concerned, Col (r) Syed Ghulam

Hussain (Independent Member) was notified as chairperson for District Public Safety Commission Hangu for the remaining period/tenure of the commission.

As the chairperson, he shall perform all functions and duties as laid down in the ibid act and rules, said a notification from the Home & Tribal Affairs Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.