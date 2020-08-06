Transfers and postings notified

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The authority on Wednesday authorised Noor Alam Khan (PMS BS-18), additional deputy commissioner (general) DI Khan, to hold additional charge of the post of additional deputy commissioner (relief & human rights).
Shahab Hamid Yousafzai (PCS EG BS-19), Secretary-III, Board of Revenue Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was transferred and posted as project director, Computerization of Land Record (Phase-II), Board of Revenue, in his own pay & scale against the vacant post.
It was notified by Establishment Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Meanwhile, in pursuance of Section-56 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Act-2007 and on the election by the Commission concerned, Col (r) Syed Ghulam
Hussain (Independent Member) was notified as chairperson for District Public Safety Commission Hangu for the remaining period/tenure of the commission.
As the chairperson, he shall perform all functions and duties as laid down in the ibid act and rules, said a notification from the Home & Tribal Affairs Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.