Chevron partners with Careem

KARACHI: Two high-performing global brands have announced a collaboration that will benefit ride-hailing services and their customers during these challenging times caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement said on Wednesday.

Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited will partner with Careem, the internet platform of the greater Middle East and Pakistan, to offer attractive oil change packages for Careem Captains at participating Caltex Oil Change facilities across Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, it added.

This relationship will minimise the financial cost on the Captains who are working to provide ride-hailing services to the masses during the pandemic.

The signing ceremony for the strategic partnership was attended by Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, country chairman and area business manager for Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Private) Limited, and Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO and country general manager of Careem Pakistan, among other top officials from the respective companies.