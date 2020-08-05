PK 8303 flight crash: Rs10m insurance to be paid to each passenger

LAHORE: PIA has convinced an insurance company to pay an amount of Rs10 million to each passenger instead of Rs5 million that is allowed as maximum limit under the Carriage by Air Act of 2012.

This will be in addition to already paid Rs1.0 million towards funeral/burial expenses to the immediate family of the deceased passengers of the ill-fated PK 8303 flight of May 22, 2020.

In this connection, the PIA spokesperson said Tuesday that letters are being dispatched to all the successors on record.

The increase in compensation amount was result of personal follow up of PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik with the insurers who maintained that Rs5 million was too less. PIA has also paid Rs1.0 million to the young girl who died on the ground. In addition to that Rs500,000 has also been paid to the two injured on ground.

The spokesperson added that already paid amount of Rs1.0 million is not part of the enhanced amount of Rs10.0 million per passenger and is in addition to that.