Court will not spare those behind APS tragedy: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday sought within four weeks response of the federal government over the Judicial Commission’s report on a terrorist attack on the Army Public School (APS) Peshawar in 2014, killing about 150 people including 132 children.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard a suo motu case regarding APS massacre. The court directed Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed to seek instructions from the federal government regarding steps to be taken on the report recently submitted by the Judicial Commission led by a judge of the Peshawar High Court.

Last month, the Judicial Commission led by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of the Peshawar High Court had submitted a 3,000-page report to the apex court. The commission had recorded statements of 101 witnesses and 31 police and other officials.

On Tuesday, the court observed that the report of the Judicial Commission on the APS has been submitted to it in a sealed envelope and directed its office to provide its copy to the AGP. The court directed Khalid Javed to seek instructions from the federal government about the steps to be taken on the instant inquiry report.