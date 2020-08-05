Amir Muqam says time to get rid of PTI govt

KARAK: Provincial chief of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Amir Muqam said on Tuesday the time had come to get rid of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which, he believed, was incompetent.

Addressing party workers and talking to media persons here, he added that politically inexperienced people had been ruling the country for the last two years.

The PML-N leader said the PTI had defamed politics as discredited people had joined the government. Amir Muqam said the government defamed Pakistan International Airlines which prompted the world to close its flights globally and that earned a bad name for the PIA without any solid reasons and justification.

The PML-N leader said there were people in the government who had earned heavily from petrol, medicines, sugar and flour businesses.

He said there was nothing to the credit of the PTI government as far as the welfare of the masses was concerned.

Amir Muqam said the present government was taking the credit for the uplift projects which were launched by the PML-N last government. He said those who had claimed to bring about a change in the lives of the people in 90 days, had failed to effect a change even in two years of their rule.

The PML-N leader said the Prime Minister Imran Khan was enjoying pleasant moments in Nathigali scenic resort during Eidul Azha while the poor masses were suffering due to lockdowns.

He said the government had taken record loans in two years without bringing any development to the country and the prices of the essential commodities had gone out of the reach of the common man. Amir Muqam urged the people to come out against the incumbent government irrespective of their political affiliations. District president of the party Mian Akhlaq Younas also addressed the gathering. He said the PML-N had become a powerful political force in the district.