Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir condemned

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar held a meeting with Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid along with other delegates at Governor House here on Tuesday.

Delegates from different districts also called on the governor. The governor on the occasion said Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as ambassador of Kashmiris on every world forum.

We will observe Youm-e-Istehsal in Punjab like other provinces of the country. We reject Narendra Modi’s plan to turn a Muslim majority in Held Kashmir into a minority. This conspiracy is a persecution of humanity and fundamental human rights and we will raise voice against this on every international forum.”

While condemning the inhumane lockdown in Kashmir, Ch Sarwar said the silence of human rights organisations on Indian atrocities in Kashmir is also oppression. During a meeting with Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, he paid tribute to the healthcare heroes who have been battling with coronavirus on frontline.

He said smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan yielded positive results in stemming the spread of coronavirus as there is a considerable decline in coronavirus patients and deaths but the challenge is not over yet. He said a corona heroes wall will be built in Governor House to pay tribute to all the doctors and healthcare staff for their selfless services during the pandemic.

HRCP: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the Modi government’s unrelenting suppression of civil, political and economic rights in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

The HRCP press release issued here Tuesday stated that the state of affairs in J&K since August 5, 2019, had further destabilised the region and left its struggling population even more vulnerable to war and destruction. In addition to persistent tension across the Line of Control between India and Pakistan, the issue has led to the Sino-Indian border standoff. The Kashmiris are battling constant curfews, illegal detentions, and extrajudicial killings. The new domicile law for J&K also suggests that the government in Delhi is determined to compel demographic changes in the area, to the detriment of Kashmiri citizens’ own rights. The two-day curfew announced ahead of the first anniversary of the Indian government’s decision to revoke J&K’s autonomy is undemocratic and ill-intentioned.

PML-N: PML-N Kashmir Wing will observe 5 August (today) as a solidarity day with Kashmiris and as a Youm-e-Istehsal against Indian barbarism. It was decided in a meeting held here Tuesday. A camp will be set up at Shimla Hill at 2pm in which all wings of PML-N will participate. PML-N Central Leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Malik Pervez, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Kashmiri leaders and MPAs will address the protestors. The meeting was chaired by Imran Nazir. A committee was also constituted to check the arrangements of camp. The committee comprised former Lord Mayor Col Mubasher Javed, Ghazali Saleem Butt and Ramzan Siddique Bhatti.

Minister: Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has condemned lockdown in Held Kashmir, which the Indian government has imposed on August 5, 2019. He added the people of Kashmir were promised the right to self-determination by India under the United Nations Security Council resolutions, but they were deprived of their right to self-determination.

UOE: University of Education (UOE) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha has said that since last one year 8 million innocent Kashmiris were being suppressed brutally by the Indian forces.

In his message on the eve of Kashmir Annexation Day, the VC said the Indian government had snatched all human rights of Kashmiris which was against the principles of human rights devised by the United Nations.