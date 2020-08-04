close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
Asim Yasin
August 4, 2020

Joint sitting of Parliament on Aug 6

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the Joint Sitting of both the houses of the Parliament on Thursday (August 6).

The main reason of summoning of the joint sitting of both the houses of the Parliament was to take up the agenda of legislation of seven bills which were passed by the National Assembly but not passed by the Senate in the stimulated time of 90 days.

