Economy has started improving after virus: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed his satisfaction that country's economy has started improving after COVID-19 pandemic.

He was talking to the media after offering Eid prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya. He appealed to the nation to keep observing corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), though the situation was normalising in the country with each passing day.

The number of corona patients had reduced considerably, the minister said, adding that the Eid festival this year was quite different from the past ones. Even a limited number of pilgrims were allowed to perform Haj this year due to the pandemic, he added.

Qureshi said the government had made all efforts to counter COVID-19 and successfully achieved results in this connection. However, he said people should continue strictly following the corona SOPs.

At least 13 builders in the country are going to invest Rs1,300 billion in the construction sector. It would give another boost to the economy, he added. He said that Pakistan and the nation stands with Kashmiris in their ordeal and sooner or later Kashmir would be free from the clutches of India.

Qureshi said that Indian was going to construct Ram temple at Babri masjid site again. Responding to a query, he assured that as a matter of principle south Punjab Administrative Secretariat had been decided to establish in Multan. The Punjab chief minister had amended the Rules of Business, he said, adding, “south Punjab Administrative Secretariat is a great achievement.”