Facilities at Tank hospital, prison inspected

TANK: Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kabir Afridi visited District Headquarters Hospital and Prison to inspect facilities and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He inspected the facilities available and issued instructions to the relevant officials to ensure more facilities to the people under SOPs. The deputy commissioner was flanked by Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, and others. He inspected different wards, inquired after the health of the patients and ordered improvement in facilities at the hospitals. Kabir Afridi went to different sections of the prison where he met prisoners and inquired about the facilities there and the well-being of the inmates. He directed the jail superintendent to provide maximum facilities to the prisoners.