close
Tue Aug 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

Valuable burnt

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 4, 2020

LAHORE:Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a grocery store in Badamibagh here on Monday. Nearby people tried to extinguish the fire. On failure, they called rescue teams. Firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Latest News

More From Lahore