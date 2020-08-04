Valuable burnt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees were burnt in a fire in a grocery store in Badamibagh here on Monday. Nearby people tried to extinguish the fire. On failure, they called rescue teams. Firefighters reached the spot and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.